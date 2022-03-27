Police: Man shot in Mid-Westside area during fight

The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot in the Mid-Westside area of Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Officer found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot injury in the 2000 block of Palafox Street area around 2:32 p.m..

The man who was shot told officials he was in a physical fight with another man when a gun was pulled out and fired several times.

The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. The alleged shooter sped away from the scene in a white car.