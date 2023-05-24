Man killed in crash with Nassau Co. deputy identified

Tyler Andrew Thornton, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the crash report.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The driver who was killed in a Yulee crash involving a Nassau County deputy has been identified. First Coast News has obtained the Florida Highway Patrol crash report which names the man killed.

The deputy, who is a 27-year-old man, was driving westbound on State Road 200, responding to a call for assistance on a human trafficking case, NCSO said.

Another vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 200, attempting to make a left turn onto Daydream Avenue.

NCSO says the car "turned into the path of the patrol car."

A report from FHP says that the front of the police car then struck the right side of the 31-year-old's car.

The police car flipped over on the north shoulder of the road, NCSO said. The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.