Nassau County deputy involved in crash that killed 31-year-old

The crash occurred at an intersection in Yulee Sunday. The deputy was responding to a call when the collision happened.

YULEE, Fla. — The Nassau County Sheriff's Office has confirmed one of the cars involved in a fatal crash in Yulee was a police patrol vehicle.

The driver of the other car involved was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the driver was a 31-year-old man. No other details about his identity have been released.

The deputy, who is a 27-year-old man, was driving westbound on State Road 200, responding to a call for assistance on a human trafficking case, NCSO said.

Another vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Road 200, attempting to make a left turn onto Daydream Avenue.

NCSO says the car "turned into the path of the patrol car."

A report from FHP says that the front of the police car then struck the right side of the 31-year-old's car.

The police car flipped over on the north shoulder of the road, NCSO said. The deputy was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

"The crash is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol. It’s heartbreaking when anyone is killed in a traffic crash. We want to send our prayers and condolences to the family who lost a loved one in this tragic unfortunate accident," Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said.