What's that black smoke? JFRD battling blaze on Jacksonville's Westside

JFRD says the fire started around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Bulls Bay Highway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is responding to a commercial building fire on the Westside that is causing a large plume of black smoke, officials say.

JFRD says the fire started around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Bulls Bay Highway.

Crews say there is a "plume of black smoke that can be seen for miles."

JFRD says this is an export and recycling company for quality used parts and the building on fire is part of the business

Some people have reported seeing the smoke from as far away as Downtown Jacksonville. Others even posted photos, including the ones below.

This is a developing story.

Earlier in the day, JFRD responded to a residential fire in the Arlington area Thursday afternoon.

According to JFRD, the incident happened sometime around 2:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Kona Road.

It was declared 'under control' by officials at 2:44 p.m.

Officials confirmed the fire was NOT at Woodland Acres Elementary School

Two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the fire. Their current condition is unknown.