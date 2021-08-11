Man's body found inside burned gentleman's club on Jacksonville's Southside

Jacksonville Fire Rescue crews were called to the Mascara's Gentleman's Club around 10 p.m. They found a man's body inside the building after putting the fire out.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead following a fire at a Southside Jacksonville gentleman's club Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department and JSO patrol officers were called to the Mascara's Gentleman's Club located at 3215 Southside Blvd. at 10:10 p.m. Sunday, JSO said, in response to a structure fire. When JFRD crews put the fire out, they found the body of an unknown man inside the building.

The fire started in a storage closet on the side of the building, according to First Coast News crews on the scene. The State Fire Marshal does not believe an accelerant was used in the fire.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by JFRD personnel, according to JSO. The JSO Homicide Unit along with federal Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and the state Bureau of Fire and Arson were all notified of the incident, JSO said.

Investigators are now working to identify the victim and determine what caused the fire to start. Police are also canvassing the neighborhood for any potential witnesses with information about the incident. The cause of death will be determined through an autopsy, JSO said.

Anyone with information about the fire investigation is urged to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

•identity/cause of death unknown

•State Fire Marshal doesn’t believe accelerant was used.

This happened in a storage closet on the side of the building. pic.twitter.com/jWrfoQLDpr — Mekena Rodriguez (@MekenaRodriguez) November 8, 2021