Clay County residents want officials to stop developers from building homes on old industrial site

Florida Solite shut down in the 90s after it was illegally burning hazardous waste and materials

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — What was once an industrial site in Clay County is now a lingering health concern for residents in the area.

People who live near what used to be the Florida Solite Plant, are worried developers will move forward in creating a subdivision on the property.

Residents are expressed their frustrations and concerns to their county commissioners Tuesday. Some residents believe the 900-acre-wide is not safe. People who live in the county want officials to stop the transaction.

For resident Jamey Geselle, she moved to Clay County, so she can live a peaceful life in a rural community. Geselle said she has health issues and moved to the county to focus on healing herself.

She was shocked to learn what has been going on.

"I have no words to tell you how I feel about this right now," Geselle.

Florida Solite was shut down back in the 1990s for illegally burning hazardous waste and materials. Developers have since talked about building a subdivision at that location.

To Geselle, building residential homes where toxic waste was burned is not a good idea. Her home of six months is close to the gated property. She told First Coast News she doesn't know what to do given the circumstance she's in. She's not alone in the frustration.

People who live in Clay County voiced their concerns to their commissioners on Tuesday.

"Remember Flint, Michigan?" One resident said during Tuesday's public forum. "We don't want to repeat that. Apparently decisions have been made on the property based on testing soil and water."

Clay County said they want to address the issue, but their hands are tied. The county spokesperson said officials cannot intervene with a private sale between two companies.

Now they are trying to figure out what they can do.

Commissioners said they're committed to having more discussions about the old industrial site and the buyers. As for the property, the US Environmental Protection Agency said it determined that no federal action will be taken.

As for Geselle, she hopes county officials will protect their constituents.

Geselle encourages others to stay involved in the county meetings.