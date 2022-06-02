Maintenance person shot in Lake City after trying to enter the wrong apartment

Police say the maintenance person at the Windsong Apartments had been called to assist a tenant and attempted to enter the wrong unit when the shooting occurred.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 12:47 A.M., officers from the Lake City Police Department were dispatched to the Windsong Apartments at 710 SW Symphony Loop, to the report of a person shot, said a statement by Lake City Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers located and provided first aid to an individual who was found outside of an apartment door suffering from four gunshot wounds, the statement continued.

The apartment door contained seven bullet holes, police said, each fired from inside the apartment. Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the individual to a local hospital.

All individuals inside the apartment cooperated with investigating officers. During the investigation, officers were able to determine the individual who had been shot is employed by Windsong Apartments as a maintenance person, according to the statement.

The maintenance person had been called to assist a tenant with a key that had broken off in their apartment door. The maintenance person went to the wrong apartment door and began removing the locking mechanism from the outside of the door, police said.

The occupants of this apartment were awoken to the sounds of someone attempting to gain entry, the statement continued.

One of the six occupants, after observing the locking mechanism being breached and having had no verbal contact with the person outside the door, developed a well-founded fear for themselves and the other occupants of the apartment including several children, the statement said.

This person armed themselves and fired seven rounds through the door striking the maintenance person who was outside the door, police said.