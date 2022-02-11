Longtime Coughlin family friend reflects on love-filled life of Judy Coughlin

Ernie Bono said Coughlin could make a complete stranger feel like a long-lost friend. Coughlin died at the age of 77, her family announced Wednesday.

NOCATEE, Fla. — The beach was Judy Coughlin's happy place, and she would take her grandchildren there.

She had immense love for everyone she touched and could make a stranger feel like a long-lost friend.

Coughlin, the wife of former Jaguars and Giants coach Tom Coughlin, died at the age of 77. Her loss leaves a massive void for everyone she came across.

"Judy took care of Tom and that old expression behind every good man is a better woman it's different with her behind every great coach is even a greater woman and a loving woman," said longtime Coughlin family friend, Ernie Bono.

Bono has been friends with the Coughlins since they moved to Jacksonville in the 90s.

"We traveled to so many different places we would take the off weekends that the Jags would have, some cases that the Giants would have, and we would go to certain places, they weren't far away, but she wanted to make sure that Tom had a good time." Bono said.

For 50 plus years Judy took care of Tom, the kids, and everyone else. Even after being diagnosed with brain disorder that started to eat her memory.

Tom Coughlin shared the diagnosis in 2021 saying, "I've spent my entire life preparing for some of the biggest games a person could play, but nothing can prepare you to be a caregiver who has to watch a loved one slip away."

"Right before she really started to get sick, they came here for dinner, and she came here and gave us a gift, and it says 'I love Nocatee', he explained. "She didn't even know where Nocatee was, but that's the typical thing she would care about the person."

Ernie was by Judy and Tom's side at the end. As Judy laid silent in a coma, her heart normally bursting with affection was faint. Yet Ernie still felt her love.