Despite a monster game from running back Travis Etienne Jr., it was another late-game nightmare for the Jaguars as they are now 2-6 on the season with the loss.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars traveled to London to face off against the Denver Broncos Sunday at Wembley Stadium. Both teams came into Sunday’s game at 2-5 on the season. The Jaguars beat the Miami Dolphins in London last year, which marked Trevor Lawrence’s first professional win.

The Broncos got the ball first but went three and out and punted back to the Jaguars. The Jags also couldn’t get much going on their first possession. On the Broncos second offensive drive, Russell Wilson was picked off by Jags corner Tyson Campbell. The Jaguars would capitalize on the turnover as Lawrence threw a beautiful touchdown pass to Evan Engram. Penalties hurt the Broncos early and the Jaguars led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

The Jaguars had first and goal at the start of the second quarter but Trevor Lawrence’s pass intended for Marvin Jones was picked off by Broncos corner Justin Simmons. However, Denver went three and out and punted back to the Jaguars. On the Jags ensuing offensive drive, Travis Etienne Jr. got loose down the sideline for a 49-yard run into Broncos territory. The Jags would come away with three points thanks to a Riley Patterson 37-yard field goal and led 10-0. The Broncos got the ball back and put together a long touchdown drive capped off by Jerry Jeudy’s 6-yard rushing touchdown to make it 10-7 Jaguars. The Jaguars led 10-7 at halftime.

On the Jaguars opening drive of the second half they got the ball to around midfield but had to punt. Denver then went 98 yards on their next offensive drive and Melvin Gordon ran it in from one yard out to give Denver its’ first lead of the game at 14-10. The Jaguars were down 14-10 to the Broncos at the end of the third quarter.

Travis Etienne Jr. put the Jaguars up 17-14 in the fourth, but the Broncos got the lead back 21-17 thanks to a Latavius Murray touchdown run. Trevor Lawrence was intercepted by K’Waun Williams with under two minutes left in the game. Russell Wilson would ice the game with a late fourth down conversion and the Broncos held on to win 21-17.