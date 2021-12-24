Local food truck owner gifts custom uniforms to four Jacksonville boys high school basketball teams

It's the second year Mike Daniels has gifted jerseys. Ribault, Raines, Andrew Jackson, and First Coast will wear the uniforms at the Ribault Christmas Tournament.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wide eyes and eager smiles of First Coast High School boys basketball players grow as Mike Daniels reached into his seemingly endless black trash bag.

Big Mike, as the kids call him, is hooking four Jacksonville schools up with new jerseys.

"Feels good to have some new threads here at First Coast, look good play good that's how I feel," First Coast High School forward, Brandon Westbrook, said.

"You know we have other uniforms that they don't even want to wear anymore they want to wear the PV Shack symbol," Ribault head coach, Charles Showers, said.

Daniels owns the PV Shack Food Truck and has been involved in the youth sports communities in Jacksonville's northside.

"These kids been playing in all my events and supporting my truck so I decided something would be special to give back," Daniels said.

His love for the community led him to dip into his own pocket and make custom jerseys for Ribault, Raines, Andrew Jackson, and First Coast High School ahead of the annual Christmas tournament at Ribault.

"Our financial state is kind of depleted because we did not have opportunity to do the fundraisers you would normally do you couldn't put the people in the seats. It was very difficult so for him to be able to donate a set of uniforms to us that is awesome," First Coast head coach, LaTroy Strong, said.

It's the second year Daniels has gifted jerseys to local schools and he has no plans to stop.

"We want to do more we want to just do as much as we can it's not about receiving it's about giving at this time I want to be able to give as much as I can to help," Daniels said.