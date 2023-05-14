Last day of early voting for Jacksonville election that will decide the next mayor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday is the last day for early voting in an election that will determine who will mayor the city of Jacksonville for the next four years.
Diving into the numbers from the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website, so far 17.6% of registered Duval County voters have voted early. Over 42,000 votes have been cast by mail.
The biggest race on the ballot, the spot for mayor which is between Democrat Donna Deegan, who got 39.43% of the votes in the primary election, and Republican Daniel Davis, who received 24.72% in the primary.
Also up for a vote are multiple city council seats, and the city's property appraiser.
There are 19 early voting sites across the city. Again, last day to vote at any of the 19 early voting precincts is Sunday.
Election day is Tuesday, May 16. On election day you must vote at your registered precinct.
Below you will find a list of early voting locations. Voting hours for those locations on Sunday run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
ARGYLE BRANCH LIBRARY - 7973 Old Middleburg Road South Jacksonville, FL 32222
BEACHES BRANCH LIBRARY - 600 3rd Street Neptune Beach, FL 32266
BRADHAM & BROOKS BRANCH LIBRARY - 1755 Edgewood Avenue West Jacksonville, FL 32208
FSCJ – DEERWOOD CENTER - 9911 Old Baymeadows Road Jacksonville, FL 32256
HIGHLANDS REGIONAL LIBRARY - 1826 Dunn Avenue Jacksonville, FL 32218
JOSEPH LEE COMMUNITY CENTER - 5120 Perry Street Jacksonville, FL 32208
LEGENDS COMMUNITY CENTER - 5130 Soutel Drive Jacksonville, FL 32208
MANDARIN BRANCH LIBRARY - 3330 Kori Road Jacksonville, FL 32257
MURRAY HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH - 4101 College Street Jacksonville, FL 32205
OCEANWAY COMMUNITY CENTER - 12215 Sago Avenue West Jacksonville, FL 32218
PABLO CREEK REGIONAL LIBRARY - 13295 Beach Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32246
REGENCY SQUARE BRANCH LIBRARY - 9900 Regency Square Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32225
SAN MARCO BRANCH LIBRARY - 1513 LaSalle Street Jacksonville, FL 32207
SOUTH MANDARIN BRANCH LIBRARY - 12125 San Jose Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32223
SOUTHEAST REGIONAL LIBRARY - 10599 Deerwood Park Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32256
UNIVERSITY PARK BRANCH LIBRARY - 3435 University Boulevard North Jacksonville, FL 32277
WEBB WESCONNETT REGIONAL LIBRARY - 6887 103rd Street Jacksonville, FL 32210
WEST BRANCH LIBRARY - 1425 Chaffee Road South Jacksonville, FL 32221