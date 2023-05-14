Last day of early voting for Jacksonville election that will decide the next mayor

So far 17.6% of registered Duval County voters have voted early.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sunday is the last day for early voting in an election that will determine who will mayor the city of Jacksonville for the next four years.

Diving into the numbers from the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website, so far 17.6% of registered Duval County voters have voted early. Over 42,000 votes have been cast by mail.

The biggest race on the ballot, the spot for mayor which is between Democrat Donna Deegan, who got 39.43% of the votes in the primary election, and Republican Daniel Davis, who received 24.72% in the primary.

Also up for a vote are multiple city council seats, and the city's property appraiser.

There are 19 early voting sites across the city. Again, last day to vote at any of the 19 early voting precincts is Sunday.

Election day is Tuesday, May 16. On election day you must vote at your registered precinct.

Below you will find a list of early voting locations. Voting hours for those locations on Sunday run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ARGYLE BRANCH LIBRARY - 7973 Old Middleburg Road South Jacksonville, FL 32222

BEACHES BRANCH LIBRARY - 600 3rd Street Neptune Beach, FL 32266

BRADHAM & BROOKS BRANCH LIBRARY - 1755 Edgewood Avenue West Jacksonville, FL 32208

FSCJ – DEERWOOD CENTER - 9911 Old Baymeadows Road Jacksonville, FL 32256

HIGHLANDS REGIONAL LIBRARY - 1826 Dunn Avenue Jacksonville, FL 32218

JOSEPH LEE COMMUNITY CENTER - 5120 Perry Street Jacksonville, FL 32208

LEGENDS COMMUNITY CENTER - 5130 Soutel Drive Jacksonville, FL 32208

MANDARIN BRANCH LIBRARY - 3330 Kori Road Jacksonville, FL 32257

MURRAY HILL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH - 4101 College Street Jacksonville, FL 32205

OCEANWAY COMMUNITY CENTER - 12215 Sago Avenue West Jacksonville, FL 32218

PABLO CREEK REGIONAL LIBRARY - 13295 Beach Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32246

REGENCY SQUARE BRANCH LIBRARY - 9900 Regency Square Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32225

SAN MARCO BRANCH LIBRARY - 1513 LaSalle Street Jacksonville, FL 32207

SOUTH MANDARIN BRANCH LIBRARY - 12125 San Jose Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32223

SOUTHEAST REGIONAL LIBRARY - 10599 Deerwood Park Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32256

UNIVERSITY PARK BRANCH LIBRARY - 3435 University Boulevard North Jacksonville, FL 32277

WEBB WESCONNETT REGIONAL LIBRARY - 6887 103rd Street Jacksonville, FL 32210