Jacksonville mayoral candidate, Daniel Davis to host post-controversial political panel

Brendon Leslie traveled to the U.S. Capitol with about 100 President Trump supporters but said he only went inside to document the chaos.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Republican mayoral candidate Daniel Davis and Sheriff T.K. Waters are participating in a panel Monday evening that’s causing controversy.

Community members are pointing to the moderator’s past. Brendon Leslie is the founder and CEO of Florida’s Voice, which is a conservative and partisan news website.

He traveled to the U.S. Capitol with about 100 President Trump supporters, but said he only went inside to document the chaos.

Leslie admitted to trespassing at the capitol on January 6, 2021.

He said he did what any reporter would do to document the insurrection, but Duval County Democratic Party Chair Daniel Henry said either way, Leslie is a divisive figure.

“Bringing someone who was literally at the capitol on Jan. 6, an insurrectionist to come and promote his campaign, I think it’s pretty telling about where he wants to move this city," Henry said. "I think everyone should take notice of that.”

Sheriff T.K. Waters, who has endorsed Davis for mayor, is participating, too.

In a statement to First Coast News, Waters said: “Last time I checked, a journalist being present on Jan. 6 to report is not a crime. I look forward to having a substantive conversation tonight about the issues that matter most to Jacksonville.”

Davis’ campaign said: “Quite a leap. Brendon Leslie and the team at Florida’s Voice have interviewed Governor Ron DeSantis, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez, CFO Jimmy Patronis, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, Congress members Michael Waltz and Byron Donalds, as well as legislators and Sheriffs from across the state, and many more.”

Now, community members are questioning the choices of Jacksonville leaders.

“How can we support people who broke into our capitol and did bad things?” asked Julie Spellman.