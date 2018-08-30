The community is responding to the tragic events over the weekend with prayer. First Baptist Church invited the community to the Landing where they held a prayer service. Within the large crowd, there were JSO officers, business owners at the landing and community leaders. The amphitheater area was filled with people bowing their heads in prayer.

RELATED: Three dead, 11 injured in mass shooting during Madden tournament at Jacksonville Landing

People were passing out orange ribbons to bring awareness to gun violence and mass shootings.

"We realize we're in a trend of violence in our city that has to stop, and we want to take it on ourselves to do what we can to be an instrument of light and love in all of this," said Senior Pastor Heath Lambert.

Dozens walked from the steps of First Baptist Church to the Landing. "To know this is happening in our community, it makes us all sad," said Tracie Henderson, a member of First Baptist Church.

The community came together alongside the owner of Chicago Pizza, where tragedy struck on Sunday. People were in tears, hugging each other in support, with regulars at Chicago Pizza saying they aren't giving up what they love. "I'm going to keep gaming, I'm going to keep being me, and I'm not going to let this one selfish act cause me to stop," said a gamer who goes by the gamer tag, @gatorceri.

