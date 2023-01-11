'I frankly cannot win': Lakesha Burton says she will not be running for Jacksonville sheriff

"I frankly cannot win...I care deeply about this city and I care enough to move out of the way."

Lakesha Burton announced she will not be running for Jacksonville sheriff on Wednesday morning.

"I frankly cannot win...I care deeply about this city and I care enough to move out of the way," Burton explained during a press conference. She called the move the "right thing to do".

The announcement comes after Burton filed to have her name on the ballot but told First Coast News that she was still weighing her options.

"The dismal start to Water's administration and the significant interest in me as a candidate has me considering my options, but I haven't made a final decision," said Burton in a statement to First Coast News. "I'm taking necessary steps should I decide to run."

Republican T.K. Waters became the city's top cop in November of 2022, replacing former Sheriff Mike Williams. Waters took the lead over Democrat Burton during the race and stayed there. However, the election in March will choose Jacksonville's sheriff for the next term.

Waters ran on the idea that with the exponential growth of Jacksonville’s population, it's time to build up JSO and put more officers on the street.