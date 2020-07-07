Lake County deputies searching for missing 4-year-old girl

Wendi Rose Heffley, 4, is believed to be with her mother, 22-year-old Maggie Rose Himes. Himes does not have custody of the child.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 4-year-old girl last seen with her mother just before Independence Day.

Wendi Rose Heffley, 4, is believed to be with her mother, 22-year-old Maggie Rose Himes. Himes does not have custody of the child and needs to be located, according to the sheriff's office.

The two were last seen in the Sorrento Mount Plymouth area.