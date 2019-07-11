Calling her attorney “a piece of garbage,” Kimberly Kessler told the judge in her murder case she wanted a new lawyer.



The stunning request came at Kessler’s first court appearance since being deemed mentally competent to stand trial.

Kessler, 51, is accused of killing Joleen Cummings, a Yulee hairstylist and mother of three who was last seen on Mother’s Day in 2018.

RELATED: Woman charged with murder in case of missing Nassau County mother, Joleen Cummings

Kessler, who also went by the alias Jennifer Sybert, was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial in July and placed in psychiatric confinement at Florida State Hospital. In October, she was reevaluated by state psychologists who found her “competent to proceed.”

RELATED: Kimberly Kessler makes first court appearance since being deemed mentally 'incompetent' in July

Kessler's attorney also asked to be replaced saying their attorney-client relationship was broken.



However, Circuit Judge James Daniel refused both requests saying there is no evidence that Kessler’s attorney was ineffective.



He told public defender Teri Sopp that if her office wanted to they could switch her with another attorney. Sopp said she would file a formal motion to withdraw. She said she has a conflict with her client, whom she believes is still mentally incompetent to stand trial.