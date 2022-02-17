Ken Jefferson announces run for Jacksonville Sheriff

In 2015, Jefferson ran to unseat Sheriff John Rutherford, whose term ended that following year. However, it was Mike Williams that ended up winning the election.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For twenty-four years, Ken Jefferson served his community as a law enforcement officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Now he's throwing his hat in the ring for sheriff, again.

In 2015, Jefferson ran to unseat Sheriff John Rutherford, whose term ended that following year. However, it was Mike Williams that ended up winning the election

Now, Jefferson says he's ready to run again, with a focus on safety and equal access to healthcare.

After being hired by JSO in 1986, Ken patrolled Jacksonville's streets vigorously, responding to calls for service from the public, building relationships with members of the community, and routinely implementing problem-solving methods to combat recurring crime trends.

Does his name sound familiar? In his final role as JSO's Public Information Officer, he became the face of the department for five years.

Additionally, after his career with JSO, Ken served as the Expert Crime Analyst for a local news station, appearing to offer commentary on breaking news and crime prevention tips.

Currently, Ken runs the organization he founded, Jefferson Consulting Group, which has allowed him to conduct workshops and seminars on self-empowerment all across the nation.

Jefferson joins these other individuals in the race: