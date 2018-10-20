JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Slain Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K9 Fang and his human partner were honored at the Jacksonville Icemen game Friday evening, as advocates call for stricter laws for those who intentionally kill police dogs.

Officer Matt Herrera performed the ceremonial puck drop before the hockey game began. The Icemen also unveiled their new mascot, a Husky named after Fang that sports “K9” as the number on its jersey.

K9 Fang was shot and killed last month while chasing an armed carjacking suspect. The 17-year-old accused of the crime is charged with injuring or killing a police dog, a third-degree felony. He also faces additional charges connected to the carjacking.

“I was overcome with that feeling that we really needed to pursue strengthening the laws,” Debbie Johnson, Founder of K9s United, said. K9s United is an organization that supports police K9s and memorializes those killed in the line of duty.

Johnson is also leading the charge to strengthen laws against those who kill police dogs.

“They are an extension of their human partners,” she said. “So to me it should be at least a second-degree felony.”

A petition started by K9s United has already garnered more than 17,000 signatures. Johnson said the cause has gained support from State Senator Aaron Bean.

With the community at her back, Johnson said the success of similar laws in other states gives her hope.

“[Police dogs] go into the most dangerous situations first a lot of times,” she said. “And that’s the least we can do for them. Is to honor them in that way.”

“They’re not just a tool,” she added. “They’re a living breathing officer.”

