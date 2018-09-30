The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating both an armed carjacking and a homicide after they say a suspected carjacker shot and killed a JSO K-9.
JSO was called to the scene of an armed carjacking in the 11900 block of Lem Turner Road early Sunday morning.
The victim's vehicle was soon located at westbound I-10 and Commerce Center Drive and the suspect, described as an adult male, fled the scene on foot. A K-9 was sent to capture the suspect but was shot and killed during the pursuit, according to JSO.
The suspect was later captured in the woods by another K-9 on Beaver Street.
No injuries to the carjacking victim have been reported.
JSO says they are now conducting two investigations - an armed carjacking and a homicide due to the deceased K-9.