Juneteenth celebration postponed, Emmett Reed Community Center Closed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Center of Hope at Emmett Reed postponed its annual Juneteenth community celebration due to a sudden closure of the community center.

The Center of Hope staff and their partners are working to relocate the community programs to nearby locations in an effort to provide support for the 32209 community with little disruption.

The City of Jacksonville told First Coast News that Emmett Reed is closed because an electrical panel went out. A temporary fix should be in place in 2-4 weeks, according to the City. Additionally, the COJ is working on a plan for summer camp programs.

The Center will host a grocery giveaway on June 13, starting at noon. Canned and non-perishable dry goods will be shared with the 33209 community, according to a release from the Center. The giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis in the parking lot of Emmett Reed Community Center and will last until all the food has been handed out.

Some of the Center's programs have found a temporary home at the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation, behind the Emmett Reed center. If you are interested, please call the Center of Hope at 904-265-6787 for a full schedule.

Diaper distribution, which is normally held on Tuesday at the Center, can now be prescheduled - Contact Veronica Gonzalez, Parent Engagement Ambassador at 904-238-9078 to schedule a pickup.

“We’re grateful to our partners and our community for wrapping around us during this time,” said Jada Hunter, Executive Director for Community Reinvestment. “Because of these strong connections and partnerships, Center of Hope has been able to quickly revamp our programs and will continue to connect with our partners and participants to keep everyone up to date with changes to our schedules and events.”