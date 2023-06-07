Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan announces areas of focus ahead of taking office next month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As part of the transition process, Mayor-Elect Donna Deegan's transition team is conducting a review of the opportunities and challenges facing Jacksonville, ahead of her July 1 start date.

"I'm excited to announce our policy and outreach committees that will develop plans to move forward our vision of a healthy, safe, resilient, inclusive, and innovative city that works for all of us," Deegan said in a news release. "These efforts are being led by collaborative leaders who bring deep community roots and long-established records of service."