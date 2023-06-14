Judge finds Jacksonville man guilty of killing pregnant Iyana McGraw and her baby

A Duval County jury found George Prince Jr. guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the October 2019 murder of Iyana McGraw and her baby.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused in the killing of a Jacksonville woman and her unborn baby will spend the rest of his life in jail, according to the State Attorney's Office.

A Duval County jury found George Prince Jr. guilty of two counts of first-degree murder for the October 2019 murder of Iyana McGraw and her baby.

Immediately after the verdict, the Honorable Mark Borello sentenced Prince to two consecutive life sentences in Florida State Prison without the possibility of parole.

According to the State Attorney's Office, on Oct. 7, 2019, officials Prince’s apartment was shot at in the morning.

Prince believed the shooter was Miles Hall, McGraw’s boyfriend. Prince planned to “send him a message.”

Around 7:45 p.m., witnesses saw Prince and several others preparing to retaliate. Prince went to Hall and McGraw’s apartment.

McGraw told Prince that Hall was not there. Officials say Prince fired multiple shots at the apartment front door and windows where McGraw was standing.

McGraw, 19 years old and nine months pregnant, was struck by multiple bullets. She died from her injuries.

Officials say first responders were able to deliver her baby, Milan, who died a few months later due to complications from the shooting.

During the investigation, a witness told police that Prince attempted to recruit him earlier in the day to help with the shooting.

The witness said when he objected to participating, Prince said: “I don’t care, I kill women and children, too.”

Other witnesses were able to place Prince at the scene of the shooting and told investigators about his actions leading up to the premeditated murder. Prince’s co-defendant Gerod Fields pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder for his involvement.

Investigators say he drove Prince to and from the scene and was also found with the murder weapon.

The Honorable Mark Borello will sentence Fields at a later date. The case was investigated by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorney Alan Mizrahi and Marcus Isom Jr.