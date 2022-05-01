2 men arrested, charged for 2019 murder of pregnant woman, child

According to an arrest report, the shooting happened after a drug feud between one of the suspects and the victim's boyfriend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested two men and charged them with the 2019 shooting death of a pregnant woman and her child.

Gerod Deshea Fields, 28, and George Prince Jr., 29, were arrested in December and charged with second-degree murder for both Iyana McGrawn and her son.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 7, 2019, officers responded to an apartment on Justina Road where they found McGraw suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

McGraw, who was pregnant, was taken to the hospital where she later died. Her son, named Milan, was delivered but passed away only months later due to complications stemming from the shooting.

McGraw's aunt, Gloria McGraw, told First Coast News back in 2019 that Iyana was just four days away from her delivery date when she was shot. After giving birth, she intended to attend Spelman College in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, both the JSO Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit launched an investigation into the shooting.

According to an arrest report by JSO, investigators determined that two handguns were used in the shooting, which were later recovered.

The report says a witness told police a drug feud between Prince and McGraw's then-boyfriend, Miles Hall, led to the shooting.

The witness told investigators that Hall "shot up" Prince's apartment, which police later confirmed. The witness outside the apartment said that after the shooting, Prince asked them where Hall was, then told the witness he was going to buy bullets, according to the report.

Later that evening, the report says Prince told the witness he was "going to handle something." The witness reported to investigators that Prince had a handgun and latex gloves on. The witness said Prince then left toward the McGraw's apartment, and the witness reported hearing gunshots coming from the area.

McGraw's apartment is less than half a mile from Prince's, according to the report.

Another valuable witness in the investigation was Ronald McNair, who was arrested in October 2019 as part of an unrelated ATF investigation into him and Prince.

McNair told investigators that Prince and Miles Hall were once friends but had a falling out over drugs, and said that he was at Prince's apartment when Hall allegedly shot it up, according to the report. McNair said Prince believed that Hall was responsible for the shooting and said he was going to look for Hall with a gun and latex gloves.

According to the report, McNair refused to go with Prince, saying he was not sure who shot at the apartment. Prince replied, "I don't care; I kill women and children too," according to the arrested report.

A third witness, who lived near the apartment complex said she saw Prince, who she knew, outside McGraw's apartment moments after hearing gunshots.

Eight days later, investigators had their first break connecting Gerod Fields to McGraw's shooting after he was arrested in possession of one of the handguns used in the shooting, according to the arrest report.

Then, a witness came to investigators and said that Fields had confessed to the shooting to the witness, the arrest report says. The witness said Fields told them that Prince paid Fields $1,000 to do the shooting with him.

The report states Fields was never paid.