JSO: 17-year-old shot while driving on MLK Jr. Pkwy

JSO said an unknown suspect fired more than 10 shots at the victim and his vehicle.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a suspect shot a teenager while he was driving in Northwest Jacksonville Thursday evening.

Officers received reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway at around 7:52 p.m.

After responding to the scene, police found that a 17-year-old victim had been shot while driving eastbound on MLK Pkwy.

JSO said an unknown suspect fired more than 10 shots at the victim and his vehicle.

During the shooting, the victim was struck by one of the gunshots and went to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle is described as a dark blue newer type of vehicle.

Police said they have no motive for the shooting at this time as officers are still on scene investigating.