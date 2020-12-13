JSO searching for driver responsible for deadly hit-and-run

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the crash happened at 800 South Lane Avenue at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday night.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian that happened Saturday night on South Lane Avenue.

According to the JSO, at about 11:40 p.m., a vehicle traveling north on South Lane Avenue near I-10 hit a male pedestrian before fleeing the scene.

First responders rushed the man to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are working to identify both the driver and vehicle involved in the crash and are trying to learn the circumstances that led to the crash.