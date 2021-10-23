Missing Jacksonville girl spotted on Sunbeam Road

Honestie Neveah Griffin is believed to have runaway last night between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 11-year-old girl believed to have left from home.

Honestie Neveah Griffin was reported missing from the 4300 block of Sunbeam Road just before midnight. She is believed to have left her home between 11 p.m. and midnight, according to the JSO.

She was spotted by a witness between 10:30 a.m. and 11:300 a.m. wearing a camo jacket.

Honestie is 5'2'' and 120 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.