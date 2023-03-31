x
JSO: Juvenile shot in the head, in critical condition after incident in Grand Park area

Police say the incident happened in the 2100 block of W 17th Street.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A juvenile is in critical condition after a shooting in the Grand Park area Friday night, according to The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say at 7:06 p.m units responded to reports of gunfire in the 2100 block of 17 St. W. Upon arrival they located a man in his late teens with a single gunshot wound to the head. 

Police say at last check the juvenile was in life-threatening-condition.

JSO says there is no suspect at this time and the circumstances of the shooting are not known.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.

