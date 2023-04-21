x
JSO officer who rescued drowning infant despite not knowing how to swim is awarded for bravery

Me’Atia Sanderson received an award for bravery at the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer Awards, hosted by the State Attorney’s Office.
Credit: State Attorney Melissa Nelson
State Attorney Melissa Nelson and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Detective Me’Atia Sanderson, who received the Bravery Award.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The officer who rescued an infant from a retention pond on the Westside in 2022 is being honored for her lifesaving efforts.

The event was held April 19 at the Duval County Courthouse.

On June 9, 2022, Sanderson, was dispatched to an infant drowning in a retention pond.  

Police say Sanderson, who does not know how to swim herself, entered the pond to retrieve the child and performed CPR until she was relieved by other responding officers. 

Captain Christopher Scott with JFRD authored a letter to JSO on behalf of Ofc. Sanderson recognizing the impact her "quick and decisive decision to go into the retention pond" made.  

"Her actions, while putting her own life at risk, undoubtedly saved the child's life," police say.

WARNING: Video may be distressing to some.

