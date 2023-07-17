JSO looking for man wanted for attempted murder, armed carjacking

Police are looking for Raymond Rice Jr.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service, is looking for information regarding a man wanted for attempted murder, armed carjacking and armed burglary.

Police are looking for Raymond Rice Jr., 31.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.