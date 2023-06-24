Man charged in deadly double shooting in Keystone Heights

Deputies arrested John Jacob Thornton, who faces charges of 2nd-degree murder and 2nd-degree attempted murder.

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — A man has been charged with a deadly double shooting that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man and injuries to a 21-year-old woman, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place at a residence on State Road 100 in Keystone Heights.

On the day of the incident, CCSO deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a shooting. Upon arrival, they found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds in the driveway of the home. He was pronounced dead by Clay County Fire Rescue.

Inside the residence, deputies also discovered a woman with a gunshot wound. She was promptly taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The woman provided deputies with the name of the shooter, John Jacob Thornton, who fled the scene. CCSO immediately alerted surrounding agencies, providing a description of the suspect and the pickup truck he was driving.

Acting on this information, the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office spotted the suspect vehicle and observed Thornton entering Bradford County from Union County. BCSO subsequently apprehended Thornton and took him into custody.

During their investigation, detectives discovered that both victims had occasionally allowed a friend to stay at their home. The woman was estranged from her boyfriend, John Thornton, due to domestic violence. Thornton arrived uninvited at the home and was confronted by both victims, who instructed him to leave. After attempting to reenter the residence, Thornton produced a shotgun and shot both victims.