A 2-year-old girl is expected to be OK after she was reportedly shot in the foot on Friday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the child's mother took her to the hospital from a home in the 100 block of 44th Street.

Three children, including the victim, were inside a bedroom in the home when the little girl was shot, police said.

Adults in the home heard the gunshot and ran in the room where they found the child injured.

JSO has not disclosed who fired the gun or who it belonged to.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating.