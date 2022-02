According to JFRD, no one was hurt in the fire.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to multiple vehicle fires Wednesday night in northwest Jacksonville.

The fire happened at the Sunny Shores RV Park on New Kings Road around 9:30 p.m.

According to JFRD, there were several vehicles that caught fire.