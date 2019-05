The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire in the attic of a church on the Westside.

Firefighters said the church is located in the 6100 block of Collins Road and fire could be seen coming from the roof.

Red Cross was called for one adult.

No injuries have been reported.

The two-alarm fire was called under control around 10:11 p.m., according to JFRD.

An investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.