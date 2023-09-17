JFRD: Evacuation order lifted on Jacksonville's Southside after hydrochloric acid spill

JFRD officials say an immediate evacuation order was issued for residents Saturday morning due to a chemical leak that happened in the 7100 block of Philips Highway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department issued an immediate evacuation order for Jacksonville residents living in the area of Philips Highway near JTB Saturday morning, according to a tweet from JaxReady.

The tweet says that residents needed to evacuate immediately due to a "hazardous materials incident" or "chemical leak." The tweet states a time of 2:50 a.m., but does not specify if that is the time of when the incident occurred. JFRD officials say it happened in the 7100 block of Philips Highway, and that it involves "hydrochloric acid."

Residents living in the area were told they would have to leave their homes but after approximately an hour, the mandatory evacuation order was lifted. As of 4:08 a.m. on Saturday, JFRD says "evacuations have stopped" and that residents are now allowed back into their homes. Philips Highway has reopened as well after it was closed during the incident.

Update…evacuations have stopped and the residents may return to their homes…Philips highway is being reopened as well. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) September 17, 2023

***UPDATE*** September 17, 4:15 a.m.

The chemical leak has been stopped and it is safe for residents to return to their homes. Traffic has been reopened on Philips Hwy. https://t.co/Iw1FzjcbbX — JaxReady (@JaxReady) September 17, 2023