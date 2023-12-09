Partial parking garage collapse at Ascension St. Vincent hospital in Riverside

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department are on scene at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Riverside in reference to a partially collapsed parking garage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews are working a partial parking garage collapse at the Ascension St. Vincent Riverside hospital with unknown injuries Tuesday afternoon, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JFRD confirmed at approximately 12:45 p.m. Tuesday that crews were working a partially collapsed garage in the Riverside area.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office reported an "industrial accident" near the St. Vincent's Emergency Room entrance would cause road closures in the area as crews work the scene.

First Coast News spoke to a witness who was checking in to an appointment just after noon when he heard a loud noise.

"As I was checking in, talking to one of the receptionists, me and her heard a loud boom and the building shook," the witness said.

"She jumped and we went and looked outside to see what it was, that's when we realized that the parking garage had collapsed. We were on the third floor. I saw a couple of overturned cars and as we looked over we saw a couple of cars that were underneath, but we couldn't tell if anybody was down underneath," he said.

The reported parking garage that partially collapsed is at the end of Kings Street in Riverside.

Ascension released the following statement:

Earlier today, the third level of the Chartrand Building parking garage at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside collapsed onto the second level. We are working closely with authorities to investigate the scene and will share more information as it becomes available. Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside’s ER remains open. Patients requiring emergency care can enter through the Dillon Building.

At this time, no injuries have been reported in connection with the partial garage collapse.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

First Coast News is live scene providing updates when they become available.

