Drivers are urged to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A portion of Normandy Boulevard is closed due to a crash with multiple fatalities Friday night.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, all lanes of Normandy Blvd. in the 14000 block are shut down.

Authorities are reporting that two people are dead as a result of the crash.

No other information has been released at this time.

