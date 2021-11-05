FHP: 69-year-old man hit by truck at rest stop on I-95 in St. Johns County

The man was struck by a truck while the driver was attempting to park in a parking space.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a pickup truck at a rest stop on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County Friday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. at the I-95 Northbound Mile Marker 331 rest area.

A 69-year-old man was struck by a truck while the driver was attempting to park in a parking space.

After being hit, the victim became pinned underneath the trailer until authorities extricated him.