The Regional Director of the American Jewish Committee says the recent antisemitic acts in Jacksonville are part of a larger trend.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has been plagued by antisemitism in recent months.

It started with flyers in driveways, escalated to banners over interstates, before culminating in digital messages displayed around downtown.



One Jewish advocate is encouraging both the Jewish and non-Jewish communities to see it as an opportunity to educate themselves.

"Antisemitism is the world's oldest form of hatred," said American Jewish Committee Southeast Regional Director Dov Wilker. "People have hated Jews for no reason, whatsoever, for over 2,000 years."



Wilker is no stranger to antisemitism. Unfortunately, he says these messages that were displayed all over Jacksonville reflect a rising trend.

"The Jewish community is on edge," said Wilker. "One in four American Jews has experienced antisemitism in person and online. I would say anyone who was at that game Saturday night is a part of that number now."



Wilker hopes this serves as a call to action, against hate.

"What we are hoping is that schools will use this as an opportunity to educate about forms of hatred, about antisemitism, that the city will adopt a resolution that defines what antisemitism is, that the state legislature will continue to do its work in support of the Jewish community," said Wilker.



Wilker feels one way to proactively address the situation is for people to reach out to local synagogues and community centers to learn more about the Jewish culture.

"Only two thirds of the general public that was surveyed has ever met a Jewish person before," said Wilker. "We are welcoming. We want people to know who we are, and we are not afraid. That is the best way for us to demonstrate that we are not afraid."



Despite the recent acts, Wilker doesn't plan on hiding his faith.

"26% of American Jews are fearful of attending anything Jewish because of the increase of antisemitism," said Wilker. "What I say to those people is, 'Be Jewish and Proud.'"

Wilker says one way to combat hate is to understand it, meaning he's encouraging people to learn more about what antisemitism is, so they'll know it when they see it and can call it out.