JEA to host community COVID vaccination clinic in honor of Dr. Leon Haley

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA is hosting a community vaccination clinic at its downtown headquarters to honor the legacy of Dr. Leon Haley Jr., a JEA board member and leader in promoting COVID vaccinations in Jacksonville.

The free vaccination site, JEA’s Salute to a Healthcare Champion, will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 on Ashley Street between Laura and Main streets.

JEA says the clinic is open to anyone over 11 years old and appointments are not required.

Haley was the CEO of UF Health Jacksonville and was the first medical professional in Jacksonville to get the vaccine.

Haley’s tragic death on July 24 came at a time when COVID cases are surging in Northeast Florida and across the state.

“Dr. Haley implored the community to get vaccinated. At JEA, we are honoring him by hosting this vaccination site and encouraging JEA team members who can get vaccinated and all in the community who can to get vaccinated,” JEA Managing Director & CEO Jay Stowe said.

JEA is collaborating with Agape Family Health to offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at the clinic.