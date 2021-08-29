JEA crews head to Louisiana to provide hurricane support

The trucks are packed with enough tools to repair entire power grids, as lines workers prepare for devastating damage from Hurricane Ida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of JEA line workers and trucks left JEA service centers Sunday morning to provide hurricane support to people in Louisiana.

The 35 trucks leaving Jacksonville are packed with enough tools to repair entire power grids, as lines workers prepare for devastating damage from Hurricane Ida.

“In some places, complete devastation. Poles down, wires completely down, damages to homes, damages to business, flooded roads, stuff like that," said Matthew Stafford, electric maintenance coordinator.

More than 30 trucks will be in the convoy. They will stop in Mobile, Alabama overnight and wait for the storm to pass before continuing on to help municipalities in Louisiana.

“So they need to be in a safe position so that after Ida makes landfall they are ready to offer assistance," said Karen McAllister, JEA spokesperson.

JEA is part of a mutual aid network, so when local communities need assistance with natural disasters, linemen pack up and head to help.

“We love helping them but they’ll come and help us when we need help," said Stafford.

With Hurricane Ida falling on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, all thoughts are with the families on the ground.

“With the anniversary of Katrina I am sure that it’s really a challenging time for those in Louisiana, I’m sure there’s a lot of anxiety and stress so we are happy at JEA to be able to serve," said McAllister.