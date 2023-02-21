Woman who died in U.S. Virgin Island attended The Bolles School in Jacksonville

Jamie Cail, 42, swam at Bolles during her high school career. Her death is under investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman who was found dead in the United States Virgin Islands last Tuesday was a swimmer for The Bolles School in Jacksonville during her high school career, school officials confirmed Monday.

Jaime Cail, 42, was a successful swimmer originally from Claremont, New Hampshire. She swam for the University of Maine from 2001-2001, ABC News reported.

As a teenager, Cail was a member of a relay team that won a gold medal at the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships, according to ABC News.

The U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department said that Cail was found unresponsive by her boyfriend in their home in St. John.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, he left a local bar to check on Cail, and found her on the floor.

He was able to get her into a car with the help of a friend and bring her to a hospital. She was given CPR but was ultimately pronounced dead on arrival.

Cail's death is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.

The University of Maine said in a statement: