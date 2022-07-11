Kingsland man dies of heart attack after trying to rescue daughter from riptide in Fernandina

The 40-year-old man was caught in the rip current trying to rescue his daughter, the Fernandina Beach Fire Department said.

A 40-year-old man from Kingsland, GA, died Sunday after he attempted to rescue his daughter from a rip current, according to a release from the Fernandina Beach Fire Department.

There was a red flag warning for Fernandina Beach, which began Friday.

The man's daughter was alone in the water for about 10 minutes when she was caught in a rip current, according to FBFR. He tried to assist her but was caught in the rip current himself.

Emergency response units found both of them in the water in distress. Firefighters from FBFR's Marine Rescue Team and the Division of Ocean Rescue helped to rescue them.

The male victim was in cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated. He was later pronounced dead at Baptist Medical Center Nassau.