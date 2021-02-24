Jacksonville Zoo explains death of female jaguar

The zoo has five jaguars and a devastating event like this has never happened at this zoo before.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A heartbreaking incident happened this week at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens. A 12-year-old male jaguar named Harry attacked and killed 21-year-old Zenta, a female jaguar.

“Jaguars are solitary in the wild. they pretty much are animals that keep to themselves except if they’re breeding or it’s a mother raising cubs," said the Deputy Zoo Director for Animal Care Conservation and Wellness, Dan Maloney.

Maloney says they have five jaguars and a devastating event like this has never happened at this zoo before.

“It was a tragic accident they were not supposed to be together. One animal was being brought inside so the vet could examine him and as the vets were switching the animals around one animal got in there with the other and that’s how it happened," said Maloney.

Maloney says he believes the attack happened quickly.

“I think it’s similar to what happens when you’re playing with your house cat and they get really excited and they grab on with their front claws and they might grab on with their mouth and they’re pushing with their back feet," said Maloney.

Maloney says it’s not Harry's fault, he reacted like a jaguar would.

“It devastated our staff because these animals are like extended family to them as you can imagine and they are their care givers," said Maloney.