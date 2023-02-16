x
Jacksonville woman wins big with scratch-off

The lucky winner purchased her ticket from AP Express, located at 3621 Park Street in Jacksonville.
Credit: Florida Lottery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman won big after claiming a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery.

Loretta Bolton won $1 million from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. She cashed in on her winnings at the Lottery’s Jacksonville District Office. Bolton decided to receive her money as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.  

 The lucky winner purchased her ticket from AP Express, located at 3621 Park Street in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

Playing the game costs $50 and players can win up to $25 million, which is the largest prize ever offered on a Florida Scratch-Off game.

Scratch-Off games have generated more than $17.69 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF), according to the Florida Lottery. 

