Jacksonville man wins $1 million prize from The Florida Lottery

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announces that Matthew Gordon, 31, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.  

Gordon purchased his winning ticket from Riverwalk BP, located at 1304 Prudential Drive in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.   

 The Florida Lottery is responsible for contributing more than $43 billion to enhance education. For more information, please visit www.flalottery.com 

