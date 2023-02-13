Jacksonville man wins $1 million prize from The Florida Lottery

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announces that Matthew Gordon, 31, of Jacksonville, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00.

Gordon purchased his winning ticket from Riverwalk BP, located at 1304 Prudential Drive in Jacksonville. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.