Police search for suspect allegedly connected to Arlington robberies

The suspect in the photos allegedly entered multiple businesses armed with a handgun and demanded money, according to JSO.
Credit: JSO
Arlington armed robbery suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect who is believed to be linked to several armed robberies in the Arlington area

The suspect in the photos allegedly entered multiple businesses armed with a handgun and demanded money, according to JSO. 

If you have any information about the incidents or the person in the photos, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip and possibly receive an award, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Armed Robbery Suspect Sought – PLEASE SHARE The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple Armed...

Posted by Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 6, 2022

