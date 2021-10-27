Jacksonville man competes in ‘Legendary Dad Bod’ competition to help raise money for children battling cancer, veterans

The winner will be chosen on November 11.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One local man has been participating in the "Legendary Dad Bod" competition. The goal is to help raise money for pediatric cancer patients. But, Joseph Phelps is taking it a step further.

"The winner of the competition wins $25K and a two-page interview in Men's Journal. If I win I'm going to donate $10,000 to a charity that helps veterans fighting depression," he said.

There are two ways to vote, you can vote for free one time each day. You just have to log into your Facebook on the voting site to do so. You can also pay $1 per vote and you can vote as many times as you want. The money from those votes helps raise money for families of pediatric cancer.

Voting for semi-finalists ends Thursday, Oct. 28 at 10 p.m. EST.