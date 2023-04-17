Jacksonville man arrested after armed robbery at Lake City hotel

The suspect, Erien Jo’Ell Davis, 24, was arrested without incident.

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A Jacksonville man has been arrested after an armed robbery at a hotel in Lake City, according to The Lake City Police Department.

On Sunday, officers from the Lake City Police Department were dispatched to the Days Inn, located at U.S. Hwy 441 North, in response to a reported robbery.

Upon arrival, officers learned a man had robbed the business. Officers say the suspect then exited the business, entered a gray in color Toyota Rav 4 and drove north on U.S. Hwy 441.

A suspect and vehicle description were provided to other law enforcement agencies.

On Monday, officers from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office say they located the occupied vehicle used in the robbery.