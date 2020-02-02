Red Cross was requested for the 20 units affected by a 2-alarm fire Sunday near the Deercreek area, according to JFRD.

Around 12:53 p.m., firefighters said they were responding to an apartment fire in the 7800 block of Paradise Island Boulevard. Crews advised that smoke could be seen.

By 1:10 p.m., crews said the fire was a 2-alarm fire, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Red Cross was requested for 20 units which were affected by the fire, firefighters said. The fire was called under control by firefighters at 2:30 p.m.

At this time, there is no information on any possible injuries.

Stay with First Coast News as this develops.