The fire happened in the 1400 block of Cherry Street around noon. Fire crews got the situation under control around 12:15 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Crews with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to an structure fire at an apartment complex in the Riverside area Wednesday.

The fire happened in the 1400 block of Cherry Street around noon. Fire crews got the situation under control around 12:15 p.m.

The State Fire Marshall has been called to investigate.

At this time, there does not appear to be any injuries.

First Coast News is working to learn more.

Crews are responding to a apartment structure fire in the 1400 block of Cherry st….E10 is on scene advising smoke showing. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 28, 2021

This fire is under control. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) July 28, 2021